Oil Marketers Call Off Strike In Imo

Oil marketers under the auspices of the Association of Petroleum Marketers and Dealers have called off their three-day industrial action.

The group had on Wednesday embarked on strike following unsettled issues and differences with the state government which has lasted for a long time.

The association also accused some state government agencies of harassment and intimidation of its members over multiple taxation, illegal charges, and deliberate attempt to frustrate petroleum marketers in the state by clamping down on their business premises without notice.

Following the untold hardships, residents of the state were subjected to as a result of the hike in transport fares by the few commercial vehicles and motorcycle operators on the road, the state government begged the oil markets to sheathe their swords.

The Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, said the action of the oil marketers is illegal and uncalled for.

He explained that the court ruling that favored the Petroleum tanker drivers against the state government has already been appealed by the State Government. Asking them to call off the strike in the interest of Imo people

But in a statement issued on Friday by its Vice Chairman, Chimodo Martin, the group said that the decision to call off the strike followed the assurance by the state government to look into their complaints.

He also explained that the oil marketers considered the suffering of the people of the state since the industrial action commenced.

In our last meeting with the State Government presided over by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, the SGI assured the PTD and MARKETERS that their complaint will be resolved within two weeks from the date of the meeting,” the statement partly read.

“Series of meetings have been held involving the state government, DPR, DSS, PTD branch of NUPENG, Association of Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers and some security agencies in the state.

“Relying on the above promise the government and the intervention of the DSS, Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers have suspended the industrial action forthwith.”