Okorocha: Nigeria Needs A Leader Who Will Treat Everyone Like Family

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed that the country needs a leader that will treat citizens like family.

Okorocha stated this on Thursday at a public lecture in Abuja, organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) press corps.

The senator representing Imo west said those elected into public office should give every citizen they come across a sense of belonging.

“Any leader that emerges in the country must treat everyone as a family [member] and not segregate [against them],” Okorocha said.

“If only governors are like what governor Ganduje is doing — appointing other people not from their zone — you will be uniting the country by doing that.

“All governors and ministers are friends; you need to see us drinking coffee at the Hilton.”

The senator said the policies of the government do not work because “we have not been able to create a myth to unite this country.”