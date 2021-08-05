One Killed, Five Injured As Borno Govt Demolishes Church

One person has been killed and five others injured during a church demolition exercise by the Borno Geographic Information Service in Moduganari area of the capital city.

An eyewitness said the officials showed up on Thursday morning at about 10 am in a heavy-duty vehicle with instructions to demolish a local church EYN Moduganari. The move was resisted by members of the church.

Some members – mostly residents of the community – also tried to film with their phones which were promptly seized by the CJTF personnel before opening fire.

The police intervened to control the CJTF members and debrief the team.

The body of the casualty has been taken to the state specialist hospital while those injured are currently being treated.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State Mohammed Naga is at the hospital with the injured. He, however, declined commenting on the incident saying he will brief the press when he has details of the matter.