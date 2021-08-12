‘Only Competence Should Determine Who Succeeds Governor Umahi’

Ahead 2023 general elections, a group under the aegis of Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has rejected the agitation for zoning of the Governorship election in the South-East state.

The group at a press briefing in Abuja declared that competence, capability, and credibility should be the standard in picking a successor for Governor Dave Umahi.

President of the AESID, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, dismissed the claim of ‘charter of equity being bandied by certain politicians and groups in Ebonyi State.

He noted that virtually all the three Senatorial districts in the state have produced the governor of the South-East state.

The group while restating that integrity and competence should be paramount, it further maintained that “Ebonyi people truly deserve nothing but the best, most credible and competent hand it can get from any part of the state who understands the prevailing challenges of anthropogenic poverty, lack of human empowerment, health and educational deficiencies arising from poor policy planning and executions among other negative trends and its attendant consequences on our people.”