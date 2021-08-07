Only Ignorant People Say Buhari Is Tougher On Secessionists Than Terrorists: Adesina

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, has expressed that it is “deliberate ignorance” to say that President Muhammadu Buhari does not fight insurgents and bandits with the same vigour used on secessionists.

Adesina stated that it is “pure mischief” to claim that some troublers of the country are being treated with softer hands than others.

Presenting his thoughts in a Facebook post on Friday, Adesina cited instances where the military dealt with bandits and insurgents.

“It amazes, even confounds, to hear some people say President Muhammadu Buhari should go after Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with the same gusto he has displayed against separatists in the country,” he wrote.

Also Read: Kaduna Govt Postpones School Resumption Over Insecurity

“Amazing and confounding because what the Buhari government does daily in the north-east, north-west, and north-central parts of the country, where terrorists and bandits abound, sends them to God to answer for their crimes.

“This much has been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya. Hear the Army Chief, on the day he was decorated with his new rank: “That’s what we have started doing already. Many of them have been sent to God to answer for their crimes, and we will continue to do that.

“President Buhari had ordered the security forces to crush all violent criminals and those sponsoring insurrection in the country, vowing that they would be treated “in the language they understand.” And it is happening without let or hindrance, without fear or favour.

“Why then do some people claim that certain troublers of the country are being treated with softer hands, than some others? This could be due to deliberate ignorance, mischief, or pure hatred. Those who keenly follow the war against insurgency and banditry in the northern part of the country, and who want to be honest, would admit that no quarter is being asked, and none is being given. Every effort is being made to extirpate the evil from our body polity”.