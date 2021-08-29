Oshiomhole: I Didn’t Join APC To Become Chairman, But To Remove PDP From Power

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has expressed that he did not join the party to become chairman, but to remove the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power.

Oshiomole stated this while addressing journalists at the fundraiser and investiture of Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th president of Rotary Club in Abuja, on Saturday.

Speaking about his removal as chairman, the former governor stated that he has no regrets about the actions that led to his sacking.

He added that he did not join the party to become chairman, but to remove the PDP from power.

“No. Life is all about regret. I am a very happy man. Or do you see me looking sad? I might look small but not sad,” he said.

Also Read: I Worked For Aregbesola’s Success, Don’t Know Why He Won’t Support Me – Oyetola

“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I accepted what happened in good faith and resolved I would not contest it. I promised to remain committed, do what I can as a party member to support the party.

“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on my right. I have chosen, for the purpose of my chairmanship, to sleep on my rights and it will remain sleeping and happily so. As you can see, even since I left office, I’m still active in all activities of the party because I don’t think I need to be a chairman to be of any relevance.

“I didn’t join the party because I wanted to become chairman, I joined the part because I wanted to form an alternate platform that was capable of taking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.”