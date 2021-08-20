Osinbajo: God Is Set To Give Nigeria A New Beginning

Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that despite the current challenges, God is working on putting Nigeria on a new path of growth and development.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking at the 25th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the Americas.

With the convention-themed “New Beginning”, the vice-president stated that it is in the nature of God to create new beginnings and Nigeria is on course, regardless of all doubts.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued by Laolu Akande, his spokesperson, on Thursday, cited the biblical story of Nathaniel who doubted whether any good thing could come out of Nazareth.

He added that despite people doubting if anything good will come out of Nigeria, the country will experience a new beginning.

“Today, many men are saying the same about our nation Nigeria, even men of God, but this is the textbook case of how God works. He is set to give Nigeria a new beginning,” Osinbajo said.

“In the midst of current travails, the God of new beginnings is about to change our story. He is about to do something new. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.

“God did not create us to be independent of Him. He did not endow us with the strength to succeed without Him. The God of new beginnings did not create us to be self-sufficient. We need Him.”