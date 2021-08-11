Osinbajo Presides Over FEC In Buhari’s Absence

On Wednesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in London, UK, for a medical check-up after participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.

Before the proceedings, a minute of silence was observed in honour of Malami Buwai, a former Minister of Agriculture, who passed away recently at the age of 76.

Also Read: We’ll Complete All Critical Projects In Niger Delta, Osinbajo Assures

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation were physically present at the meeting.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President and Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser were also in attendance.