Osinbajo: Why Civil Servants Deserve To Be Homeowners

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that there is a need to reform the civil service, as part of efforts to ensure that government workers become homeowners.

In a statement, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, said the vice-president stated this after receiving a briefing on the ‘Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2021-2025’.

The presentation of the report was done at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Friday.

Osinbajo stated that there is a need to do something “bold and big” that will make a difference for workers in the civil service.

“It is evident that perhaps, for the first time in a long time, some very serious attention is being paid to all of the various issues in our civil service,” Osinbajo was quoted to have said.

“I think that we should really do something that is bold, big and that will really make the difference in order to address some of the issues especially that of accommodation for civil servants.

“We can do much more with mass housing; we have a target now of 300,000 houses under our Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) social housing scheme.

“CBN has allocated N200 billion, but we have seen that we can provide mass housing, and we can make civil servants beneficiaries of the scheme.”

The vice-president added that though the housing scheme is modest, there must be a strategy for ensuring that the project is accessible to all workers.