Over 2,000 Persons Treated For Drug-Related Illnesses In Five Months: Marwa

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has stated that over 2,000 persons have been treated for drug-related ailments between January and May.

He stated this while speaking on Saturday at a book launch.

He revealed that no fewer than 5,000 suspected drug offenders were arrested within the first five months of the year.

The book, titled, ‘Victory in Defeat: The Manifestation of God’s Power’, is authored by Larinde Laoye, a retired brigadier-general of the Nigerian Army.

Marwa stated that 500 convictions have been secured, while 2,303 individuals were counselled and treated for drug-related problems within the period under review.

He said more than two million kilogrammes of assorted drugs were seized and over N90 billion worth of drugs and cash recovered.

According to the NDLEA boss, the statistics of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking recorded by the agency in the first five months of the year calls for sober reflection.

“These statistics are alarming and are red flags about the need to safeguard the future of the young generation.

“This is to awaken your consciousness to the urgent need for every citizen of Nigeria to support the NDLEA in its efforts to save our country from the menace of abuse and trafficking of illicit substances.

“We must attach some urgency to the need to rid our society of the drug menace. That is why we are advocating a new social order where drug test becomes the norm for couples as part of the wedding rites.”