Oyo Govt Won’t Sacrifice Merit For Politics -Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has stated that his government will not sacrifice merit and orderliness for political exigencies in the state.

Makinde made this promise on Thursday at the 2020 Productivity and Merit Award Ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

He expressed that anyone who worked hard would earn his reward.

Makinde maintained that his administration would continue to recognise the contributions of civil/public servants to the development of the state.

He described the annual merit award programme as one of the many ways being used by his government to boost the morale of civil and public servants.

He expressed that the programme will, among many other things, enable the workers to become high performers.