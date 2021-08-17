PANDEF Slams Buhari For Signing PIB Into Law ‘Despite Outcry’

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed that the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law by President Muhammadu Buhari shows the feeling of Niger Delta people does not matter.

The forum expressed its displeasure in a statement issued on Monday by Ken Robinson, its national publicity secretary.

PANDEF stated that the law is unacceptable to the people of Nigeria Delta.

“It’s quite unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari went ahead to assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill, despite the overwhelming outcry and condemnation that greeted its passage by the National Assembly, especially with regards to the paltry 3% provision for the Host Communities Development Trust Fund and the brazen appropriation of an outrageous 30% of NNPC Ltd profit for a dubious, nebulous Frontier Oil Exploration Fund,” the statement reads.

“This PIB falls way short of the expectations of the Oil and Gas Producing Communities, that bear the brunt of unconscionable industry operations.

PANDEF added that the Niger Delta people would make public their position on Buhari’s “callous act” after consultations.

“This assent, by President Buhari, simply speaks to the repugnant attitude of disregard, propelled by arrogance, disdain and contempt with which issues concerning the Niger Delta Region are treated, particularly, by the present Administration,” the statement further reads.

“What this act signifies is an unequivocal message to the Niger Delta people that how they feel and what they say, do not count, at all, in the Schemes of the Nigerian Project.

“That’s insensitive, abominable and afar every boundary of proper Democratic practice, and, therefore, unacceptable to the good people of the Niger Delta, the critical economic nexus of the entire Nigerian territory.

“The Niger Delta people will speak, shortly, after full consultations, on this callous act, on the best legal and political response.”