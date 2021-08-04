Pasuma Celebrates Daddy Showkey On His 51st Birthday

Veteran Fuji music star, Pasuma has taken to his Instagram page to give a huge birthday shout-out to Daddy Showkey whom he describes as his true friend who has been by his side for over 27 years.

Posting pictures of the galala singer whose real name is John Asiemo, Pasuma wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my blood since day Zero, John Asiemo you are a true friend, He’s always by my side Over 27years already and we are still counting, you are part of me, thanks for always being there for me, OLOROGUN my Friend, I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and Wealth, No Sickness will come near you Insha Allah🙏🙏Aameen @daddyshowkey 🎂🎂🎂 much love🤪💯❤”

