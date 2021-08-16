Pay Gap In Nollywood: Actors Should Pursue Multiple Streams Of Income — Actress Lota Chukwu

Nigerian actress, Lota Chukwu, has advised actors to pursue multiple streams of income.

The actress suggested this during a Twitter conversation with actor Baaj Adebule and Twitter user, Yemi Hazan.

“Can’t remember the last time an actor bought mansion for himself… We keep unlooking the massive gender pay gap in Nollywood.. Unfair,” Hazan wrote.

Actor Baaj Adebule then chipped in:

“I can confidently tell you there isn’t a gender pay gap. Nollywood money doesn’t buy you a mansion.”

In reply, actress Lota Chukwu wrote:

“Perhaps (more) men in Nollywood should also pursue multiple streams of income.”

See the exchange below: