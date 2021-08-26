PDP Crisis: Govs, BoT Take Position On Secondus

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal have resolved to meet to find ways of resolving the current crisis raging in the party.

The crisis deepened on Monday when a Port Harcourt High Court issued an interim injunction restraining the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, from parading himself as member and helmsman of the party.

Sequel to the court order, the party became factionalised as the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, both claimed Secondus’ seat in acting capacity.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, told our correspondent in a telephone interview yesterday that the outcome of the governors’ meeting would determine the fate of the party ahead of its national convention and the 2023 general elections.

“The governors’ decision will determine what happens to PDP. All the other organs of the party are looking up to the governors, including the BoT,” he said.

He also ruled out the possibility of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday, saying the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, is the authentic acting national chairman.

Odeyemi said the decision of Akinwonmi’s counterpart in the North, Sen Nazif that NEC should meet on Friday was a nullity.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, said the meeting will discuss recent developments in the party.

“Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, in consultation with his colleagues has summoned an emergency meeting of the forum to hold on Thursday 26th August, 2021 at 5pm.

“The governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to exercise patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party in the days ahead,” the statement said.