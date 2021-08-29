PDP Crisis: I’ve Not Stepped Down, My Mandate Ends December, Says Secondus

Prince Uche Secondus has expressed that he is still the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also stated that the mandate given to him at the party’s National Convention in Abuja on December 9, 2017 remains intact until his four-year tenure expires in December this year.

He made the clarifications following his absence at the party’s 92nd National Executive Committee meeting held at its national secretariat in Abuja on Saturday amid speculations that he had been removed from office.

Secondus stated that his absence at the meeting was due to his decision to obey an interim order from Cross River State High Court.