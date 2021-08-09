PDP Crisis: Secondus Can’t Be Stampeded Out Of Office ― Senator Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson has called on embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus not to be bothered about the orchestrated plot for his removal.

Dickson made the declaration, on Monday, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

This public support from the lawmaker comes following the vote of no confidence passed by the PDP House of Representatives Caucus in a statement signed by Honourable Kingsley Chinda, claiming that Prince Secondus has outlived his relevance and should dismount as national chairman.

Senator Dickson, however, faulting the vote of no confidence passed in Secondus, maintained that six out of the 19 members of NWC couldn’t have spoken for the majority.

He said: “By the way, the NWC has 19 members and only 6 of them signed the statement leaving out the majority of 13 who were not at the meeting and the chairman who was not aware, who did not attend, who did not authorise and who did not preside over the said meeting and therefore it is not only a nullity but an act of gross misconduct.

Senator Dickson also noted that the minority leader of the Representatives is Honorable Ndudi Elumelu, not Honourable Kingsley Chinda.

While dismissing the narrative against the PDP leadership under Prince Secondus as a “media frenzy, Senator Dickson noted that by virtue of the PDP Constitution, the national Chairman could only resign voluntarily, not stampeded out of office.