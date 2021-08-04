PDP, GF Not Unresponsive To Intra-Party Wranglings: Tambuwal

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal has assured party stalwarts and followers that the forum has not been detached from the myriads of challenges the party faces.

Tambuwal assured that all the governors under the aegis of the party have been doing their utmost best in the background to bring the problems under control.

Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto state gave the assurance while reacting to the resignation of seven national officials of the PDP.

According to him, “we have not been aloof to the situation of our party, we have been working quietly to resolve the issues.”

This is contained in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello, and made available to newsmen, on Wednesday.

In the same development, Tambuwal on behalf of the party’s governor forum expressed “regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.”

He appealed to members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the current developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues,” Governor Tambuwal noted in a statement he issued.