PDP Governors Ask Warring Stakeholders To ‘Sheath Their Sword’

Governors under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on its warring stakeholders to sue for peace.

The Governors also called for an early national convention in October after a meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The PDP Governors said in a statement signed by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

“The Constitution, traditions, and practices of the Party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems.

“All parties should sheath their sword in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to RESCUE Nigeria from the avoidable National malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration,” the statement added.

The Governors also called for the activation of all processes “leading to an early National Convention in October.”