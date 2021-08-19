People Disrespect God A Lot – Mr Macaroni

Popular actor and comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni, has lamented over the way people disrespect God.

According to the comic content creator, people disrespect God when they cheat others, disrespect their fellow human beings and embezzle funds and then begin to quote the scriptures.

The popular brand influencer went on to add that God is indeed merciful for this.

In his words:

“The way people disrespect God sha. You will cheat others, disrespect people, embezzle public funds and you will still be quoting scriptures. 🤦🏾‍♂️God is indeed merciful.”

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian tweeted that he’d rather die than live in fear of people assigned with the duty of protecting the lives of citizens.