Plateau Attacks: ‘Nobody Will Escape’, Lalong Vows

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has vowed that the perpetrators of attacks in the state will be brought to book.

Lalong reportedly stated this when the governor visited Yelwa Zangam community in Jos north LGA, on Sunday.

Plateau has recorded a number of attacks over the past three weeks.

Speaking when he addressed residents, the governor stated that the incessant attacks are impeding development plans in Plateau.

He revealed that about 3,000 vigilante personnel are being trained to beef up security.

He said he will establish a police station in the community and distribute relief materials to the victims of the attack in all the affected communities.

“Nobody will escape,” Lalong said.