Plateau Govt Re-Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Jos North LGA

The Plateau State government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA).

Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr Makut Macham, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Imposing curfew on the local government follows tensions sparked by the attack on Yelwa Zangam – a village in Zangam District of the state.

According to Governor Lalong, the 24-hour curfew will come into force from 4pm on August 25 until further notice.

“The proactive decision became necessary following imminent threat to lives and properties within the local government area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.

“It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

“The governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the government by abiding by the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.”