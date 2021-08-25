Plateau Killings: Those Instigating Reprisals Not From Our State, Says Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has stated that foreign elements, who are non-residents of the state, are those instigating reprisal attacks over the recent bloody skirmishes.

Lalong stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He urged the indigenes to remain calm and restrain themselves from further clashes.

He vowed to prosecute all those involved in causing violence in any part of the state.

“Again, I want to appeal to people because most of those who are outside the state and are calling for reprisals are not people from Plateau State. I am yet to see one cleric coming out to say I want reprisal.

“I have set up an interreligious committee, which comprises all top religious leaders in Plateau State – Muslims and Christians. When something like this happen, they address it.

“So, for people to call from outside the state for reprisal, I say no because they are crying more than the bereaved. Leave us. We are handling our issues. We are doing reconciliation and consultations. Don’t call for reprisal attacks.

“If you want a reprisal, you are on your own. We have agreed with the religious leaders and all of them are doing their best. They are cooperating with the state and we are also doing our best,” he said.