‘Please Stop Asking Me For Money, I’m Living A Fake Life,’ Actor Alesh Sanni Tells Fans

Nigerian actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, has urged his fans to stop asking him for money because he is also living a fake lifestyle.

The actor took to his Instagram page to state this.

In his words:

“Please stop asking me for money. Na fake life I dey live just leave me alone and lemme enjoy the moment.

I need help more than you do chi chi no dey my account stop sending me bills Abeg alaye I need money pass you… Na happy I happy, I no kill person.. So stop sending DM.. I need money too,” he wrote.