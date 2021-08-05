‘Please Stop Asking Me For Money, I’m Living A Fake Life,’ Actor Alesh Sanni Tells Fans

Damilola Ayomide
Alesh Ola Sanni

Nigerian actor, Alesh Ola Sanni, has urged his fans to stop asking him for money because he is also living a fake lifestyle.

The actor took to his Instagram page to state this.

In his words:

Please stop asking me for money. Na fake life I dey live just leave me alone and lemme enjoy the moment.

I need help more than you do chi chi no dey my account stop sending me bills Abeg alaye I need money pass you… Na happy I happy, I no kill person.. So stop sending DM.. I need money too,” he wrote.

The actor’s post

