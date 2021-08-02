Police Arrest ESN/IPOB Financier In Imo

Police in Imo say they have arrested a man alleged to have confessed to be financing the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

Boniface Okeke, 57, is believed to have contributed N10 million in funding to IPOB, Imo police spokesman CSP Mike Abattam said in a statement.

He was arrested in Obor autonomous community of Orlu council area in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and civilians.

The attacks saw many police stations burnt and officers killed.

“On interrogation, he confessed of being a facilitator and financer of IPOB/ ESN Operation in the state to the tune of N10 million while he was outside the country.

“He assisted the police in the arrest of some of their members and decimation of their camps in the state.”