Police Kill ‘Two Bandits’ Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun state police command on Saturday said two persons have been gunned down during a gun duel with suspected kidnappers.

The police said it also recovered two AK 47 riffles at Bere forest in Onigaari along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi said this was made possible as a result of information received by the command from members of the public that the AK-47 bearing hoodlums, numbering about six, were sighted in the forest, possibly waiting for the appropriate time to strike.

“Upon the information, the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun quickly deployed the command’s tactical teams, coordinated by the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olusola Oniyiku to the forest in search of the bandits,” the statement said.

“While the combing was going on, the hoodlums, on sighting the policemen, opened fire and a gun battle ensued.”

At the end of the encounter, he said that one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost few minutes after.

“Two AK-47 riffles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.

“The latest riffle recovery makes it four AK-47 riffles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks. ”

He said that sachets of tramadol and assorted charms were also recovered from the bandits.

“The commissioner of police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered for massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang,” the statement added.

“He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals not to hesitate to inform the police if anyone with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.”