Presidency: I Have No Plan For 2023 – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed that he has no plan to contest for presidency in the 2023 election.

He stated this while responding to a question about his recent visit to Taraba State.

When queried on the purpose of his recent visit to Taraba State, Amaechi stated that he went for a wedding ceremony rather than the political meeting being reported by some media.

He said, “Anyone that said I was in Taraba for a meeting is lying. I got to Taraba by accident through a friend whose daughter was wedding. I went there and came back.

“Mischievously, one of the Nigerian newspapers wrote that I went for a political meeting. I like the way Muslims organise their weddings. Five minutes, it was over, 10 minutes we were eating and in 30 minutes, we were at the airport. How can a political meeting take place in 30 minutes? The event was so well organized. After the event, a vehicle took us back to the airport.”