President Buhari Returns From UK Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the country after a two-week trip to the United Kingdom.

He touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 18:15 pm on Friday.

The President had travelled to attend the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) organised Global Education Summit (GES) before undergoing a scheduled medical check-up.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today shortly after, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, explained that the health checks were only routine and “not an emergency”.

“The President is in good shape,” he added.

In the weeks President Buhari spent in the UK, he met and played host to various dignitaries including the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who gave an assurance that the UK is available to assist Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

Earlier, he also participated in an Education Summit.

During the summit, he pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

In the long term, he promised that budgetary allocation to the sector would witness a progressive increase to about 100 per cent in the next four years.

“We commit to progressively increasing our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark,” he was quoted to have said in a statement by Mr Adesina.

Subsequently, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who was also at the event said Nigeria is expected to receive the sum of $125 million as support from the UK to boost the education sector.

Nwajiuba disclosed this on Tuesday when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

While in London, President Buhari also met with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, in the wake of the recent crisis rocking the party.