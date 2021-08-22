‘Reduce The Pressure On Men To Provide,’ BBNaija’s Tochi Tells Ladies

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Tochi, has addressed his recent post to ladies.

The reality TV star cum real estate executive took to his Twitter account to dish out the piece of advice to his female followers.

According to the reality TV star, the pressure ladies put on men to provide for them pushes some men into committing heinous crimes just to be able to provide all their needs and demands.

In his words:

“Ladies please reduce the pressure you put on men these days to provide!!! Because when a man truly loves you, he can go on any length to keep you and also make you happy and that can be risky sometimes!!!”