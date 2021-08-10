Reject Forces Of Disunity, Abdulrazaq Appeals To Nigerians

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has called on Nigerians to reject forces of doom and disunity that intend to disintegrate the country.

He stated that “it takes hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and unity of purpose by everyone to develop our country.”

The governor said this in Ilorin, the state capital at this year’s hijra celebrations.

He said, “Let us borrow a leaf from what Hijra symbolises to unite our country and reject everything that stalls its growth. Wherever we stand on party politics, let us unite on common issues of national unity, security, peace and development. Let us reject forces of doom.

“The movement of the prophet and his lieutenants from Taif and then to Madinna in trickles and the growth and development of Islam in phases should teach us that no nation attains greatness in a jiffy.

“I commend the organisers of this rally for their hard work in putting this together. I agree that occasions like this have historical significance and should be commemorated. The sentiments around it are of immense value for generations.

“Our government is therefore not unaware of suggestions that a day be set aside to enable our Muslim brethren, especially public servants, to fully take part in the commemoration of new Hijra year like their counterparts in a few other states. We are therefore making consultations on it”, he said.