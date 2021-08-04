Rihanna Becomes ‘Wealthiest Female Musician’ In The World

Rihanna

American singer and business mogul, Rihanna, has officially been unveiled by Forbes as the wealthiest musician in the world with her worth now at $1.7 billion.

According to the statement released by Forbes, the bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%.

Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.

While Barbados-born Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity to capitalize on her social media presence —she has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter—to build a beauty brand, she is the most successful beauty entrepreneur to do so.

 

