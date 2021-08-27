RMD Mourns Victor Olaotan

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo alias RMD, has penned a touching tribute to Victor Olaotan after the latter’s death became known.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Olaotan died on Thursday, August 26, four years after a ghastly motor accident that almost claimed his life.

RMD, in a new Instagram post, shared the memories he shared with the late actor, revealing one of the late actor’s favourite song ‘Orente’ by Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold.

According to RMD, the late actor was full of vibes.

RMD also expressed his heartfelt condolence to Victor Olaotan’s family and his wife.

He wrote:

“Memories flood my mind. Every time I play or hear Adekunle Gold’s Orente… I remember how much you loved that song, it was our song. You not only made me love it, you gave me a mixed tape with the song in it. You were such a vibe. I’m glad our loved ones never die, more-so actors. But live in our memories forever. My deepest condolences to your wife and family. Rest in power my friend and brother.”