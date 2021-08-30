Ronaldo Completes Man Utd Medical

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly completed his Manchester United medical on Monday ahead of his return to Old Trafford.

Manchester United on Friday had announced that they had reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

He is expected to fire the Red Devils back to the top of the English and European game, with the Manchester club yet to win the league title since 2013.

He won league titles with Real Madrid and Juventus during his time away from United.