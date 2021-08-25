Sanusi Faults Calls For Secession; Gives Reasons

Former Emir of Kano and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has faulted secessionists’ calls for the break-up of Nigeria.

Sanusi expressed his disapproval at the unveiling of his book ‘For the Good of The Nation,’ on Tuesday in Lagos.

The book, a collection of essays and perspectives, was unveiled to mark his 60th birthday and to raise funds for the girl-child education, as well as promote and scale up the Sustainable Development Goals challenge of the United Nations.

The former monarch stated that those who say they want to break up this country do not know what they are talking about.

“I hope that my story and the story of many of us here is one that we will use to continue stressing that those who say they want to break up this country do not know what they are talking about.

“We have to keep this country together and if we complain about it, it is because we love Nigeria and hopefully we will not just complain.

“Hopefully we will join hands together with those who are on this very difficult path to make Nigeria great.

“I honestly do not know what you are looking for seeking the country to secede,” he said.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria insisted that Nigeria had much to gain staying together as one.

He advised Nigerians to, in their own little way, help address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

He also advised Nigerians to stop looking up to the government to “solve all our problems” but join hands to help the government in solving some of its challenges.