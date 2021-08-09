Second Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination Commences August 16: FG

The federal government has announced that it will begin administering the second batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 16.

The phase will see the country administering the Moderna vaccine doses donated by the United States.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the new date on Monday while featuring on “Good Morning Nigeria,” a live programme of the Nigerian Television Authority.

The minister explained that the postponement of the commencement from August 10 to August 16 was “purely administrative.”

He said, “We have received 4,800,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and we will commence administering the doses on Monday, August 16.

“The exercise was supposed to commence tomorrow (Tuesday), August 10, but we suspended it till Monday, and the reason is purely administrative.

“When vaccines arrive the country, they are taken to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

“The agency will analyse them and thereafter give us a green light for the use.”