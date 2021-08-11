Secondus-led NWC Was Running PDP Like A Private Company: Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has expressed that the Uche Secondus-led national working committee (NWC) turned the party into a “private company“.

He stated this when he appeared on Channels Television on Tuesday.

George, a member of the PDP board of trustees, stated that the party has “woken” up and is ready to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

“As an elder, as a leader of this party, and as somebody who served for ten years at the NWC, I saw the platform of our party wobbling. You cannot do anything meaningful when your party is not stable,” he said.

“What I will tell Nigerians is this: today is a special day in the annals of the PDP’s history.

“That the elders, having considered, having seen what is going on in the party, decided to save the party because the founding fathers have a certain mission and that mission is so vital for the Nigerian state. We have been giving very adequate solid issues on national matters and we did it.

“It (PDP) became so petty and so rowdy. When you disregard the ground norm, the constitution of the party, then what are you doing? You are translating it as if it is your private company.

“We saw this and I won’t like to go further into the debris and filth.”

Asked if those seeking the removal of Secondus are justified, he said: “Yes, absolutely. It is not a private company. We have the constitution of the party. Once you start driving yourself away from the norm, people will call you to order.”