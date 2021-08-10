Secondus: Tambuwal Assures Of PDP Unity

Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal has resolved to back the party in its march towards greater unification.

Governor Tambuwal told newsmen that its meeting will continue today (Tuesday).

He also insisted that the governors’ forum of the party is also committed to working together to move the party forward.

Also Read: PDP Unqualified To Speak On Insecurity – APC

“We have resolved to work together as a forum on the side of our party,” Governor Tambuwal said while announcing that “the meeting continues tomorrow.”

“Very soon Nigerians will know that our party is united,” he briefly explained.