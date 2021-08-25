Shade Ladipo Slams Jim Iyke For Beating Up Uche Maduagwu

Controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo has frowned at the video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu for trolling him on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the media personality slams Jim Iyke, describing him as an ‘antique actor’ who does not have much to do.

She wrote:

“I hope this thing of Jim tracking down a troll really is a stunt. All these antique actors that don’t have much to do are becoming problems. Get busy my brothers & sisters so you won’t be looking for a troll upandan. Sigh. I’m in my house pls conman and beat me but please share transport with Burna so it can be fast. Tainz.”