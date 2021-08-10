Singer Waje Loses Dad

Popular Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, alias Waje, has been bereaved of her father.

The singer and songwriter took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her late father.

The “I’m Available” crooner penned a short eulogy to her father in the caption:

“A girl needs a father. A girl needs her father. This girl will always love her father. This girl will dearly miss her father. Rest well daddy. You will always be in our hearts!”

Waje was one of the coaches in the recently-concluded The Voice Nigeria season three. Her talent, Eazzie placed third in the grand finale of the singing competition.