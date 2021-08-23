Sit-At-Home: Ebonyi Police Declare Zero-Tolerance For Lawlessness

The Ebonyi Police Command has expressed that it would embark on a state-wide intensive patrol as part of efforts to protect lives and property over the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Police, however, warned against any group or organisers of the sit-at-home programme to steer clear of such an order.

“We warn any group or persons planning to disrupt the lawful activities of law-abiding citizens to desist from it.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba gave this warning in a statement, issued to reporters in Abakaliki on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Loveth Odah.

He directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical/Operational units to monitor the activities of the group.

Garba reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance for lawlessness as the security agencies in the state would no longer fold their hands and watch any group or persons infringe on the fundamental rights of the law-abiding citizens in the name of sit-at-home order.

He urged all citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment.