Situation Getting Worse, Lack Of Food Fueling Insecurity – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed that Nigeria is drifting away from the normal, adding that food scarcity is causing insecurity.

The Sultan spoke on Thursday in Gombe State during the third National Summit of Peaceful Co-existence and Nation building, with the theme, ‘Peaceful Co-existence Social Cohesion and National Development,’ organised by Da’wah Coordination Council of Nigeria.

He said, “The problems of Nigeria are mounting up every day, let’s not deceive ourselves that things are getting better, things are not getting better.

Also Read: Insecurity: 10 Katsina LGAs Under Severe Attack Daily- Gov Masari Tells COAS

“What we lack in this country is the sincerity and honesty to implement the solutions because no religion has asked anybody to kill somebody. Terrorism, banditry, kidnapping are thriving businesses in this country now and people can’t move freely.

“So many people are hungry because they can’t afford food prices which keeps going high…Ensure adequate food supply because of the common man.

“Without food, you can’t have peace, without peace, you can’t have security, without security you can’t have development, and without development you are just a bunch of people sitting down together. Therefore, we must rise up to the occasion, whatever it will cost. A hungry man is an angry man.”