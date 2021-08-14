‘Sound Sultan’s Social Media Accounts Hacked,’ Wife Cries Out

Late singer Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi has announced that his social media accounts have been hacked.

The hackers are now using the late singer’s platform to beg for money from the public.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, Farida wrote:

“Hello everyone, kindly disregard any communication from all @soundsultan ‘s social media accounts. The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts. Let’s be watchful. Cybercrime is at an all time high. Thank you so much for your support all the way..you would be informed when we have control over the accounts. Farida.”