“Stop Asking For My Heart, Ask For My Account Number,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Admirers

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has penned a note of warning to her admirers.

The movie star and brand influencer took to her Instagram page on Friday to warn them to stop asking for her heart.

The mother of one further advised them to ask for her account number instead.

The movie star wrote:

“All these men in my DM asking for my heart.. Did the love in your heart not do you to ask me for my account no? Insta slay boys lemme o. My DM is exhausted. We are talking money. You are talking love.”