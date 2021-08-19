“Stop Selling Yourself Short,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Fans

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
"Stop Selling Yourself Short," Tonto Dikeh Tells Fans
Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has advised her fans to stop selling themselves short.

The movie star and entrepreneur shared the words of motivation in a caption on her Instagram page as she posted a photo of herself in a blue gown.

Read AlsoIf I Ever Have A Daughter, I’ll Make Sure Her Father Worships Her – Tonto Dikeh

FOOD FOR THOUGHT.. 1) If you can run a gang, you can run a Company. 2)If you can write a RAP, you can write a book. 3)If you can FILM a street fight, you can shoot a movie.. 4) If you can be a HORRIBLE person, you can change too.. DONT JUST TAKE OVER THE BLOCK TAKE OVER THE WORLD!!STOP SELLING YOURSELF SHORT…, ” she wrote.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here