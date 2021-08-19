“Stop Selling Yourself Short,” Tonto Dikeh Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has advised her fans to stop selling themselves short.

The movie star and entrepreneur shared the words of motivation in a caption on her Instagram page as she posted a photo of herself in a blue gown.

“FOOD FOR THOUGHT.. 1) If you can run a gang, you can run a Company. 2)If you can write a RAP, you can write a book. 3)If you can FILM a street fight, you can shoot a movie.. 4) If you can be a HORRIBLE person, you can change too.. DONT JUST TAKE OVER THE BLOCK TAKE OVER THE WORLD!!STOP SELLING YOURSELF SHORT…, ” she wrote.