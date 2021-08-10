Striking Doctors’ Meeting With Reps Ends In Deadlock

A meeting between the House of Representatives’ committee on health and the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock on Tuesday.

According to the association, the agreements reached are not favorable to the doctors.

The Reps committee convened the meeting, which started on Monday, to resolve the issues which led to the strike by the resident doctors.

Chairman of the committee, Tanko Sununu, said the committee acted in good faith.

The committee has now adjourned the meeting indefinitely.