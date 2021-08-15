Submission Does Not Mean A Woman Is A Slave To A Man: Kaffy

Popular dancer, Kaffy, has said that submission does not imply that a woman should be a slave to her husband.

Kaffy went on to explain what submission means to her.

The dance queen wrote:

“Submission here to me (my point of view) is more of being in agreement with the thought, purpose, assignment and essence a man carries as this would gravely affect the amount of selfless , sacrifice and trust a woman needs to have to become the Favour God has ordained her to be to the man.

And don’t forget every woman carrying Favour is a woman with a dream and essence amd assignment too. She MUST only submit to one who would obtain what she carries in her that God wants to manifest into the world.”