Sunday, August 8, 2021, marks MTN’s twentieth (20th) anniversary, and their customers have been made part of the festivities

The journey of delivering top-notch services to Nigeria and improving the wellbeing of the society has lasted for two decades, and MTN Nigeria, along with its customers, will be celebrating in grand style. While they count their successes and milestones, they acknowledge that they could not have done it without the customers. The customers have played a huge role in the past years and have been an integral part of MTN’s growth. Indeed, If anything comes to mind about their approach to service, it’s “We are because you are.”

MTN has lined up interesting offers to mark this event in appreciation of the customers’ continuous patronage and loyalty over the years.

All MTN subscribers will have their first (1st) call of the day up to five (5) minutes on the anniversary date, Sunday, August 8th 2021, for FREE.

All MTN customers will be awarded free 200MB worth of data on the anniversary date, Sunday, August 8th 2021.

MTN remains committed to serving in the best way that it can. They would continue finding and implementing methods to make communication seamless and comfortable for existing and prospective customers. And as they have done in the past decades, they would continue to do their part in ensuring that Nigeria is a better country.

This is twenty (20) years; cheers to many more! The journey continues.