Surrender Before We Get To You, Army Chief Warns Insurgents

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has urged insurgents and other criminals to lay down their arms and surrender.

Yahaya stated this on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, while addressing troops during the flag-off of a special welfare flight programme for personnel of the joint task force of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Yahaya said those who fail to surrender will be fished out and captured.

Also Read: Insecurity: Army Has Lived Up To Expectations, Says COAS

“We are getting them in droves surrendering already and we urge them to continue to surrender and lay down their arms and toe the line of peace,” Yahaya said.

“The other ones in the bush should also come out and surrender so that we’ll conclude.

“If they fail, we will get to them. We have gotten some and will get to all who fail to surrender whether in the north-east, north-west or north-central.”