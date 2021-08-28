Tambuwal: Commissioning Of Projects Happening Only In PDP States

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has expressed that developmental projects in the country have taken place only in states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal stated this on Saturday at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja.

Also Read: PDP Picks Oct 30 For National Convention

The chairman of the PDP governors’ forum said his colleagues will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to residents in their respective states.

“Whenever you hear a major event, activity or commissioning of projects, it is happening only in PDP state,” he said.

“We shall continue to do our best and we assure you of our total loyalty to our party.”