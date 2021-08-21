‘Terrorism Has No Boundary’ — Lai Solicits Global Support For War Against Boko Haram

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that terrorism has no boundary and no part of the world is safe if it is allowed to thrive.

The minister stated this on Friday in Washington DC during his ongoing engagement with global media outlets, think tanks, and influencers.

He emphasised the need for the developed world to see terrorism as a global threat.

“Terrorism is global and has no boundary. For the world to be saved, every corner of the world must be saved.

“We can see from the example of the US, where Taliban takes over Afghanistan, a pointer to how difficult it is to fight terrorism driven by ideology.

“The western world should look into helping developing nations like Nigeria in developing their infrastructure.

“This will help to create employment and quality livelihood that will make it difficult for an ideological group like Boko Haram to recruit the youths.”

The minister called for the support of the US and other countries in Nigeria’s fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, adding that global support would go a long way in stamping out the menace.